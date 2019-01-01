Cashus Clay, also called Cash Kush, is a clone-only strain from THClones. This flavorful cross is a triumvirate of potent genetics, including True OG, Bubble Gum, and Master Kush. This trio combines rich berry terpenes and pleasurable body effects against a powerful mind expanding euphoria. Even with this strain’s deep indica lineage, the breeder swears by its focused, motivating qualities thus classifying it as a hybrid. Utilize Cashus Clay throughout the day, but mind your dosage. This potent strain can be potentially sedative for the inexperienced consumer.