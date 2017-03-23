fostertron420
on March 23rd, 2017
beautiful flowers, would recommend these to any serious growers, and caregivers #420SweepStakes
Our strain that is a combination of GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) crossed with ocean grown (OG.) This Hybrid Is the best of your favorites, and is perfect for your home grow.
on March 23rd, 2017
One of the best out there, my all time favorite!!! #420SweepStakes
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.
There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.