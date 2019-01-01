 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. GOD'S GIFT | grand daddy purple x master kush

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

GOD'S GIFT | grand daddy purple x master kush Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/indica/gods-gift

About this strain

God's Gift

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis