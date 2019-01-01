 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds.

About this strain

Grandma’s Batch

Grandma’s Batch by Purple Caper Seeds is a cross between Candyland and Girl Scout Cookies. This savory strain emits a sweet gas aroma while tasting sweet and doughy on the palate. The breeder has described the strain as “warm and fuzzy,” offering pleasant and relaxing physical effects suited to a day indoors. 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis