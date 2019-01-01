About this product
GRANDMA'S BATCH | HIGHSMEN Exclusive Bred by Purple Caper Seeds.
Grandma’s Batch
Grandma’s Batch by Purple Caper Seeds is a cross between Candyland and Girl Scout Cookies. This savory strain emits a sweet gas aroma while tasting sweet and doughy on the palate. The breeder has described the strain as “warm and fuzzy,” offering pleasant and relaxing physical effects suited to a day indoors.
HIGHSMEN
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis