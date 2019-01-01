 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. JACK BURTON | fortune cookies x thai cookies

by HIGHSMEN

JACK BURTON | fortune cookies x thai cookies Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

Jack Burton

Jack Burton

Jack Burton by THClones is a sensuous indica-dominant strain born from two distinct Cookie crosses. Created by combining Fortune Cookies and Thai Cookies, Jack Burton draws out each strain’s sweet, pungent aromas while offering consumers long-lasting physical effects that titillate the senses. The terpene profile is buttery and floral while the strain’s subtle euphoria tempers focus and uplifts the mind. Enjoy at the end of the day to indulge in Jack Burton’s physical benefits with your partner or significant other.

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis