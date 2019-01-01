 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. CHOCOLATE MERINGUE | chocolate kush X lemon tree

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

Chocolate kush crossed with Lemon tree creates a perfectly rich and citrus flavor that could win your grandmothers pie contest at the state fair. Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this strain

Chocolate Meringue is another sweet offering by THClones. Created by crossing Lemon Tree with Chocolate Kush, Chocolate Meringue imbues consumers with a talkative, euphoric buzz known to elevate the mood and reduce stress. This blissful strain’s terpene profile is thick with honey, pine, cacao, and Meyer Lemon, making it especially sweet and zestful on the taste buds. This bulky, stress-melting indica is a great complement to social events and dinner plans.    

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis