Chocolate Meringue is another sweet offering by THClones. Created by crossing Lemon Tree with Chocolate Kush, Chocolate Meringue imbues consumers with a talkative, euphoric buzz known to elevate the mood and reduce stress. This blissful strain’s terpene profile is thick with honey, pine, cacao, and Meyer Lemon, making it especially sweet and zestful on the taste buds. This bulky, stress-melting indica is a great complement to social events and dinner plans.