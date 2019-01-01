 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Clones
  5. ROYAL TRUTH

ROYAL TRUTH

by HIGHSMEN

Write a review
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones ROYAL TRUTH
HIGHSMEN Cannabis Clones ROYAL TRUTH

About this product

ROYAL TRUTH | clones and teens

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

The Truth

The Truth

The Truth by True Canna Genetics is a rare indica-dominant strain that crosses Triangle Kush with a SFV OG and a backcrossed Chemdawg hybrid. Its heavy painkilling properties are accented by an earthy, spicy aroma characteristic of Kush varieties. The Truth is a colorful high-yielding strain that flowers in 63 days indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis