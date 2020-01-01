 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel

SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel

About this product

SOUR COOKIES | GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) x sour diesel Leafly Profile: https://www.leafly.com/hybrid/sour-cookies

About this strain

Sour Cookies

Sour Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Cookies is a blend of Girl Scout Cookies and Sour Diesel. This cross combines the medical-grade sedation of GSC with the uplifted, cerebral, mood enhancing effects of Sour Diesel. The smell is doughy and pungent with overtones of fuel and hash. With consistent use, this strain envelops the consumer in a weighted couch-lock that can persist for over an hour.   

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis