  5. THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

About this product

THAI FIRE OG | thai stick x fire ocean grown

About this strain

Thai

Thai

Thai refers to a cannabis variety that grows natively in Thailand and was brought to the U.S. in the 70s and 80s. This pure sativa landrace is sometimes called "Thai Sticks" because of the way its buds are traditionally dried and tied into long sticks. This original Thai variety has given rise to many strains we commonly see on the market today, including Voodoo, Juicy Fruit, and the classic Haze. Thai induces powerful but comfortable effects and has a distinct fruity, citrus aroma. This strain is a challenge for growers outside tropical climates, but greenhouse gardens make this grow possible for experts patient enough for Thai's long growth cycle and slow flowering.

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis