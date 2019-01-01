 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic

TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic

by HIGHSMEN

About this product

TONICS WEB | charolette's web X chocolate tonic Bred by Purple Caper Seeds

About this strain

Tonics Web is a seed-only strain from THClones. This flower was bred by blending the ever-popular and CBD-rich Charlotte’s Web with Chocolate Tonic. Together they create a sweet and savory bouquet of coffee, pine, and citrus, delivering tingly physical effects that lead to couch lock. The mental state is creative, but stunted by the strain’s heavy relaxation. As with most indicas, Tonics Web is best utilized at night to harness the powerful sedation native to this strain. 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN Logo
HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis