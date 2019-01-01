 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

by HIGHSMEN

HIGHSMEN Cannabis Seeds YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

YODA OG | yoda x ocean grown

Yoda OG

Yoda OG

Yoda OG, a descendant of the legendary OG Kush, is an indica-dominant strain that induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Its sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.

 

About this brand

HIGHSMEN develops the best naturally breed cannabis strains for the medical marijuana community. Stable genetic lines Focused consumption approach Genetic mapping and DNA analysis