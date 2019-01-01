 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Business Process Automation and Metrc Integration

Business Process Automation and Metrc Integration

by Thcnology Solutions

Write a review
Thcnology Solutions Other Miscellaneous Business Process Automation and Metrc Integration
Thcnology Solutions Other Miscellaneous Business Process Automation and Metrc Integration

About this product

Business Process Automation - We can provide a complete management solution that can adapt and align with the ever-changing rules and regulations of the marijuana industry. Data Integrity - By providing established and repeatable Metrc processes for human-intensive and repetitive tasks, we can keep your data current and eliminate duplicate processes Minimize Business Costs - Automating your business processes allows you to spend time on the things that really matter. Don't keep wasting time on tasks that can be done for you. We can help. Email us @ contact@thcnologysolutions.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Thcnology Solutions Logo
We can help automate your business processes and simplify your interactions with Metrc. Automating your business’ processes will help keep your data current, eliminate duplicate processes and help improve communications by providing established and repeatable Metrc processes for those human-intense and repetitive tasks. Business process automation (BPA) will save you money while freeing you up to spend your time developing relationships and differentiating yourself in this intense and competitive market. Whether it is report generation, inventory reconciliation or a custom project, THCnology Solutions can help. Please contact us today to setup a time to talk.