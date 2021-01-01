The 4.20 Bar line is created by VCC Brands. VCC Brands creates a world where cannabis is consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to delicious, healthy, reliably-tested and packaged cannabis products. We are committed to collaborating with other industry leaders, researchers, regulators and policy makers to create a thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone. 4.20 Bar- The most delicious bar on the market. Tempered couverture chocolate that is handcrafted by our expert chocolatiers. Made with Fair Trade Cacao. 4.20 Bar Peppermint Patty- Our master chocolatiers created a cool, cannabis-activated peppermint filling and encased it in a non-active chocolate shell. 4.20 Brownie- Your favorite bar got baked! The 4.20 Bar has given rise to the 4.20 Brownie, try every flavor!