Peace Krispie Treat-36mg
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
We make Peace Krispie Treats purposefully small so patients can monitor their sugar and calorie intake while still enjoying the benefits of medical cannabis. All-Natural. THC Content= 36mg Ingredients: Cocoa Puffed Rice, Marshmallow, Butter and Cannabis Extract.
About this brand
The 4.20 Bar line is created by VCC Brands. VCC Brands creates a world where cannabis is consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to delicious, healthy, reliably-tested and packaged cannabis products. We are committed to collaborating with other industry leaders, researchers, regulators and policy makers to create a thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone. 4.20 Bar- The most delicious bar on the market. Tempered couverture chocolate that is handcrafted by our expert chocolatiers. Made with Fair Trade Cacao. 4.20 Bar Peppermint Patty- Our master chocolatiers created a cool, cannabis-activated peppermint filling and encased it in a non-active chocolate shell. 4.20 Brownie- Your favorite bar got baked! The 4.20 Bar has given rise to the 4.20 Brownie, try every flavor!
