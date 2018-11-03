 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BudJug Is One of our latest breeding developments. It is a cross between the original Lemon Kush by Alien Genetics and our own blueberry special strain created in 2013. It develops high THC levels of 22-26% accompanied by a good 3-4% Of CBD. Very strong strain with a fruity zest aroma.

The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.

Cannabis Breeder and Producer We began our journey in early 2011 when we started to develop our love of growing and breeding and since then have been created over 20 different unique strains of our own. We have since then began creating our own seedbank for the ultimate in "RARE" seeds. We source seeds from around the world to find the very best strains and always ensure the very best in quality. Since 2017 we have also been creating our own CBD oils and Extracts which have received amazing responses from our clientele.