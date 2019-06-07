About this product

The ultra-compact Bloom DART is the most discreet and subtle vaporizer currently available on the market. Fully customized to the specifications of our oil, the Bloom DART Pod offers better flow and larger hits than traditional 510 vape cartridges. Simply attach the DART Pod on top of the DART battery using the magnetic connection and inhale; no priming or buttons necessary. Each Bloom DART Pod contains 500 mg of cannabis and is crafted with CCELL’s advanced ceramic heating elements to ensure the greatest oil absorption from the first puff to the very last.