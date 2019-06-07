 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bloom DART Pod

Bloom DART Pod

by BLOOM

Skip to Reviews
5.02
BLOOM Concentrates Cartridges Bloom DART Pod
BLOOM Concentrates Cartridges Bloom DART Pod
BLOOM Concentrates Cartridges Bloom DART Pod
BLOOM Concentrates Cartridges Bloom DART Pod
BLOOM Concentrates Cartridges Bloom DART Pod

Find Us

About this product

The ultra-compact Bloom DART is the most discreet and subtle vaporizer currently available on the market. Fully customized to the specifications of our oil, the Bloom DART Pod offers better flow and larger hits than traditional 510 vape cartridges. Simply attach the DART Pod on top of the DART battery using the magnetic connection and inhale; no priming or buttons necessary. Each Bloom DART Pod contains 500 mg of cannabis and is crafted with CCELL’s advanced ceramic heating elements to ensure the greatest oil absorption from the first puff to the very last.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

CaseyLy

After I tried the Bloom dart, I can't go back to regular cartridges. It's way more discreet, it's very small and it fits in all my purses. Perfect cannabis device. Plus it looks elegant and hits fast.

MasterMnd

Got Bloom's dart last week and this thing is defiantly on the next level. Big smoke and flavor is very pure. I've tried bloom oil in regular cartridges and it led me to try their dart pod. Bloom for the win!!!

About this brand

BLOOM Logo
Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in top-shelf cannabis products that aim to elevate and enhance daily experiences through convenience and design. Now available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK.