CaseyLy
on June 7th, 2019
After I tried the Bloom dart, I can't go back to regular cartridges. It's way more discreet, it's very small and it fits in all my purses. Perfect cannabis device. Plus it looks elegant and hits fast.
The ultra-compact Bloom DART is the most discreet and subtle vaporizer currently available on the market. Fully customized to the specifications of our oil, the Bloom DART Pod offers better flow and larger hits than traditional 510 vape cartridges. Simply attach the DART Pod on top of the DART battery using the magnetic connection and inhale; no priming or buttons necessary. Each Bloom DART Pod contains 500 mg of cannabis and is crafted with CCELL’s advanced ceramic heating elements to ensure the greatest oil absorption from the first puff to the very last.
on June 6th, 2019
Got Bloom's dart last week and this thing is defiantly on the next level. Big smoke and flavor is very pure. I've tried bloom oil in regular cartridges and it led me to try their dart pod. Bloom for the win!!!