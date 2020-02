About this product

Small but mighty. Ultra-portability doesn’t have to come at the expense of battery life. With a 480mAh battery capacity, the Bloom DART Battery has a ~35% longer battery life than our traditional 510 Bloom battery; ~3 pods per single charge. Customized specifically to our oil, The Bloom DART Battery comes loaded with a feature that stops the charging flow once the battery is full to prevent any overcharging and contains a metal housing around the battery cell to prevent damage from dropping or spilling. This battery also contains short-circuit prevention and will shut itself off when the load is too high, preventing risk of damage or overheating. Charged using a Micro USB (Android compatible).