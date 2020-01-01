 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Bloom Drop | Blue Dream
Hybrid

Bloom Drop | Blue Dream

by BLOOM

Bloom Drop | Blue Dream

About this product

Wake your weed up - Add a drop of oil from the Bloom Drop to a bowl or a joint for an extra punch of taste and potency. Your flower never knew it could be so powerful. Dab it - With a potency of over 80% THC and terpene content over 10%, more flavorful and potent dabs will be hard to find. The oil applicator's easy functionality paired with solid glass construction make the Bloom Drop an ideal candidate for precise, easy dabbing. Eat it- The Bloom Drop comes with 800mg of oil with pre-activated THC. Simply drop or infuse food for instant effects - no additional baking, cooking or heating is required. Adding the Bloom Drop to your favorite dinner or edible is a simple way to infuse homemade meals or increase their potency.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Blue Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada! Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.