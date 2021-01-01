About this product

Get high and D.I.Y. with Blueberry Cheesecake. This delicious, fruity strain produces powerfully euphoric effects and bold flavors that pair perfectly with creative projects, shopping trips, problem-solving, and anything D.I.Y. Fruity, Cheesy, Herbal. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.