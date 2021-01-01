Bloom Live Budder | Blueberry Cheesecake (Hybrid)
About this product
Get high and D.I.Y. with Blueberry Cheesecake. This delicious, fruity strain produces powerfully euphoric effects and bold flavors that pair perfectly with creative projects, shopping trips, problem-solving, and anything D.I.Y. Fruity, Cheesy, Herbal. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
