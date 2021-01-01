 Loading…

Bloom Live Budder | Blueberry Cheesecake (Hybrid)

by BLOOM BRANDS

Get high and D.I.Y. with Blueberry Cheesecake. This delicious, fruity strain produces powerfully euphoric effects and bold flavors that pair perfectly with creative projects, shopping trips, problem-solving, and anything D.I.Y. Fruity, Cheesy, Herbal. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

