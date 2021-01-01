Bloom Live Budder | Fatso (Indica)
BLOOM BRANDS
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A high potency strain made for your high tolerance. Fatso delivers an earthy taste and powerful effects that leave smokers feeling relaxed and couch-locked. Diesel, Herbal, Floral. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
