About this product

It doesn’t matter which side of the bed you wake up on, Guava is sure to sweeten things up. Guava delivers a strong, fruity aroma and uplifting buzz, making it the perfect strain to hit in the mornings before you start your day. Fruity, Gassy, Floral. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.