Bloom Live Budder | Guava (Sativa)
by BLOOM BRANDSWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
It doesn’t matter which side of the bed you wake up on, Guava is sure to sweeten things up. Guava delivers a strong, fruity aroma and uplifting buzz, making it the perfect strain to hit in the mornings before you start your day. Fruity, Gassy, Floral. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
About this strain
Guava
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.