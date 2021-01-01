 Loading…

  Bloom Live Budder | Guava (Sativa)
Sativa

Bloom Live Budder | Guava (Sativa)

by BLOOM BRANDS

Sativa
by BLOOM BRANDS

It doesn’t matter which side of the bed you wake up on, Guava is sure to sweeten things up. Guava delivers a strong, fruity aroma and uplifting buzz, making it the perfect strain to hit in the mornings before you start your day. Fruity, Gassy, Floral. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

Guava

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

A sativa-leaning hybrid from the Cookies Fam, Guava is a Gelato phenotype. Noted for its fruity and gassy aroma and flavor, this strain is great for anyone with a sweet tooth. Guava was selected and celebrated as a good strain to start the day with, so next time you have a busy Saturday, grab this strain to make it through.

 

