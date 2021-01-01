 Loading…

Bloom Live Budder | Sour Strawberry (Hybrid)

by BLOOM BRANDS

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Your higher healing awaits. Sour Strawberry is a potent strain that provides balanced, euphoric effects, leaving many smokers stoned and peaceful after just one hit. Diesel, Citrus, Herbal. BLOOM Live Budder is a craft line of dabbable, 1g live resin concentrates that capture the essence of the strains in flavor and effect. Each batch is made using a data-driven process for cultivation and extraction, producing high potency extract and an authentic experience.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

