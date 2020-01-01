 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Bloom Live Resin | Afghani
Indica

Bloom Live Resin | Afghani

by BLOOM BRANDS

Write a review
BLOOM BRANDS Vaping Vape Pens Bloom Live Resin | Afghani
BLOOM BRANDS Vaping Vape Pens Bloom Live Resin | Afghani

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A heavy indica strain, Afghani has been reported to help users treat pain, anxiety, insomnia, and stress disorders. Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Afghani

Afghani
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Terpinolene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!