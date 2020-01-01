 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Bloom Live Resin | Cake Batter

by BLOOM

About this product

Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada! Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.