Citrus, Sweet, Fruity. A classic strain from the 80's. Cali Orange offers a smooth, sweet flavor and reported effects that leave users in an upbeat, creative, euphoric mood. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in both Full and Half gram.