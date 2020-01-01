 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Bloom Live Resin | Citrus Tsunami

Bloom Live Resin | Citrus Tsunami

by BLOOM BRANDS

Write a review
BLOOM BRANDS Vaping Vape Pens Bloom Live Resin | Citrus Tsunami
BLOOM BRANDS Vaping Vape Pens Bloom Live Resin | Citrus Tsunami

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!