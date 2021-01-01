About this product

High on Pie. Gelato Pie is a sativa-dominant hybrid cross between Gelato #37 and Key Lime Pie. Loaded with terpenes for a heavy high and taste. Reported to leave users relaxed and euphoric. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in both Full and Half grams.