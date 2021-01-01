About this product

Juicy Fruit. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Juicy Fruit is a potent strain reported to spark creativity and deep thinking. Smokers also report long-lasting effects and sweet, fruity flavors. Available in Full gram only. 93% Potency