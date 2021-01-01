About this product

Awake on Cake. Lemon Cake is a super potent sativa strain with a sweet, citrus aroma and taste. Dangerously powerful & reported to kick your butt and wake you up. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in both half and full grams.