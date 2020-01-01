About this product

A mix of genetics perfectly paired to bring you the tastiest terpene combo. Lemon Dosi hits hard on hard days. Users report effects that leave them feeling relaxed and happy. Something heavy for when you need it most. Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.