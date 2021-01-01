About this product

Delight your mind to Northern Lights. This strain is popular for its strong euphoric effects. In addition, many smokers enjoy Northern Lights for its relief from depression, stress, pain, and insomnia. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in full gram.