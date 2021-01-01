Bloom Live Resin | Pineapple Jack
About this product
Lift your spirits. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Spark joy with Pineapple Jack, a delicious, uplifting strain. Smokers report blissful, euphoric effects that leave you feeling active and productive. Available in Full gram only. 93% Potency
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
