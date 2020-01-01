About this product

This exotic strain reportedly leaves users in a state of euphoria while promoting focus and mental clarity. Red Congolese has energizing properties which has been reported to help for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s. Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.