  5. Bloom Live Resin | Red Congolese
Sativa

Bloom Live Resin | Red Congolese

by BLOOM BRANDS

About this product

This exotic strain reportedly leaves users in a state of euphoria while promoting focus and mental clarity. Red Congolese has energizing properties which has been reported to help for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s. Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.

About this strain

Red Congolese

Red Congolese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

While some argue that Red Congolese is an African sativa landrace, the variety popularized in California weaves in Mexican and Afghani roots, giving it a more indica-like appearance. This colorful palette of landrace strains, which had adapted to their environment over many years, creates a complex profile of effects and flavors. The sativa genetics dominate the physical effects of Red Congolese, resulting in a weightless euphoria that promotes focus and mental clarity. Its energizing properties make Red Congolese perfect for morning treatment of nausea, cachexia, tension, or Alzheimer’s.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!