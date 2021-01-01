About this product

2:1 THC:CBD We're not Doctors, but we've got the Remedy. Remedy is a high CBD strain, crossed between Cannatonic and Afghan Skunk, that produces little to no psychoactive effects. Users report feeling calm and relaxed, making Remedy helpful for treating pain, inflammation, and anxiety, while remaining functional. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in both Full and Half grams.