It's the end of the day and time to chill. Slurricane is an earthy strain reported to have strong, calming effects that creep on slowly. BLOOM Live Resin is the best tasting fresh flower vape in CA. Every month, our team of strain curators finds a variety of exotic strains from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara. Each cartridge is made from potent buds and crafted into pure oil containing a wide range of cannabinoids and more than 150 live resin terpenes. Available in both Full and Half gram cartriges. Potency - 92%