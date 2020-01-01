 Loading…

Bloom Live Resin | Sour Zkittlez

by BLOOM BRANDS

About this product

BLOOM Live Resin contains up to ~200 fresh, never frozen terpenes extracted within the first 24hrs following harvest, preserving 95% of the terpene profile and a wide range of cannabinoids for a full high. Each month, our team of strain curators finds new, superior cultivars from growers in Humboldt to Santa Barbara to craft into limited batches of BLOOM Live Resin. Available in both Full and Half grams.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

