SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Launching in exclusive, craft batches consciously chosen for purity and taste, Bloom Live Resin provides connoisseurs and new users alike with an exquisite, flavorful flower experience. Made with fresh frozen flower selected from a single source, Bloom Live Resin is a full spectrum, strain-specific extract delivered at an affordable price. No additives, no B.S, just a true to plant high. Available in both half and full grams.
Be the first to review this product.