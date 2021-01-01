About this product

A quick fix for feeling good. Tahoe Fire is a potent strain with effects that hit hard and fast. Smokers love this strain for its earthy OG taste and effects that help aid relaxation, insomnia, and pain. The Bloom Surf intakes more oil per pull, resulting in bigger clouds with more flavor and potency in every puff. The triple airflow reduces clogging while delivering smooth, clean hits to the very last drop. The Bloom Surf's powerful 190 mAh battery has more capacity than the tank size, ensuring the oil runs out well before the battery. The Surf's ceramic heating elements accent our strain profiles by preventing overheating and cooling quickly. We want you to taste the terpenes, not burn them! Featuring exotic strains chosen for flavor, potency and effect. Available in 350ml.