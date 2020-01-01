 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Bloom One | Blue Dream
Hybrid

Bloom One | Blue Dream

by BLOOM

About this product

350mg - is good for ~100 hits of your favorite strain. Once finished, simply toss the unit away. The Bloom One is made with the same customized CCELL heating elements and battery components as the Bloom Vape, guaranteeing the same flavorful experience in a smaller, disposable package.

About this strain

Blue Dream

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada! Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.