  Bloom One | Champagne Kush
Bloom One | Champagne Kush

About this product

350mg - is good for ~100 hits of your favorite strain. Once finished, simply toss the unit away. The Bloom One is made with the same customized CCELL heating elements and battery components as the Bloom Vape, guaranteeing the same flavorful experience in a smaller, disposable package.

About this strain

Champagne Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that offers a variety of attributes suited to different tastes and ailments. With a pleasant and palpable weight on the limbs coupled with a heady, thoughtful mind, this strain adapts to the consumer’s needs with dosage. On the lighter end, expect a headier trip with mood enhancing effects that generally lead to a sense of well-being. But with continued consumption, this strain can lead to a weighted body and mind that feels meditative at its core.    

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada! Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.