Bloom Roll, a joint rolled to perfection with real premium bud. Each Roll is crafted from limited batches of indoor buds and made with natural, unbleached paper to ensure smooth, fresh hits. Beautifully designed and rolled with a spiral paper crutch for effortless airflow, Bloom Rolls come packed with high potency at a low cost. No trim, no mess, just fresh flower rolled and ready to be enjoyed. Better flower for a better day.