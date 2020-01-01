SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
CCELL cartridges are equipped with larger chambers and double the entry points, providing quicker effects. Made with ceramic heating elements for superior heat control, our cartridges produce a flavorful, smooth vapor for a richer experience. Once finished, simply disconnect from the battery unit and dispose of cartridge properly. Each 4-second activation yields ~3.5mg of cannabis oil.
