 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Bloom Drop

Bloom Drop

by BLOOM

Skip to Reviews
4.58
BLOOM Concentrates Solvent Bloom Drop
BLOOM Concentrates Solvent Bloom Drop

Find Us

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The BloomDrop is made using the same distillate-based formula as the BloomVape with 70% THC and 12% terpenes. The BloomDrop can be used for a wide variety of applications; including dabbing, adding to joints, directly ingesting, and infusing edibles. The BloomDrop is 800mg and is available in California and New Mexico.

8 customer reviews

Show all
4.58

write a review

MasterMnd

I've been using Bloom products for over 2 years now, tried most of the other bra ads but always coming back to them! Hands down Bloom is one of the best brands out there!

from BLOOMon February 20th, 2020

We appreciate your continued support, thank you!

About this brand

BLOOM Logo
Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.