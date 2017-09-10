 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bloom Extract

by BLOOM

About this product

The BloomExtract is an ethanol-extracted shatter that retains the terpene profile of each individual strain. The BloomExtract is only available in small batches because each strain is chosen based on the quality of the flower available. The BloomExtract ranges from 75-85% and is only available in New Mexico.

Evguev

I just tried the extract after being a loyal customer to their vapes. I loved the wax. It was smooth to smoke, perfect light color, great smell, overall very Stoney high. I love bloom and their natural products!

Travispent

Product is great!! Taste awesome and a very good price!! Good job guys!

crissrichard

Initially I bought a Bloom Vape Pen, but then I discovered that The Bloom Brand has a bunch of products. Bloom Extract is one of my favorites, so consistent, pure and flavored. I recommend to try it. You'll be delighted by its potency!

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.