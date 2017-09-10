Birthday Cake Sugar 0.5g
by Grassroots Cannabis
0.5 grams
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The BloomExtract is an ethanol-extracted shatter that retains the terpene profile of each individual strain. The BloomExtract is only available in small batches because each strain is chosen based on the quality of the flower available. The BloomExtract ranges from 75-85% and is only available in New Mexico.
on September 10th, 2017
I just tried the extract after being a loyal customer to their vapes. I loved the wax. It was smooth to smoke, perfect light color, great smell, overall very Stoney high. I love bloom and their natural products!
on September 9th, 2017
Product is great!! Taste awesome and a very good price!! Good job guys!
on August 25th, 2017
Initially I bought a Bloom Vape Pen, but then I discovered that The Bloom Brand has a bunch of products. Bloom Extract is one of my favorites, so consistent, pure and flavored. I recommend to try it. You'll be delighted by its potency!