  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Bloom One

Bloom One

by BLOOM

The BloomOne is a convenient disposable vaporizer that is designed with an integrated battery. The BloomOne is 300mg and uses the same oil as the BloomVape, meaning that it's also available in the same 10 strains. Each BloomOne is good for close to 100 puffs.

19 customer reviews

addie_baxter

I really want to love this pen! But I don't!! The taste is awesome and it's so smooth going down, but it clogs ALL THE TIME!

MasterMnd

Great to go pen with an amazing taste. Tried their MW and PEX and super impressed with the quality and potency oof the oil. On top of my list!!!

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.