Lemon Blueberry Vape Pen 0.3g
by verano
0.5 grams
$35.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The BloomVape is a cannabis oil cartridge made with only cannabis oil and terpenes. The oil is free of solvents, impurities, pigments, lipids, fillers, and waxes. This allows for the strain-specific terpene profiles to shine through and produce the desired effect (and flavor) of each strain. BloomVapes are available in both half and full grams.
on March 24th, 2020
Flavorful! Love this product.
on December 28th, 2019
Horrible Customer Support. Do not purchase. I purchased a disposable pen on Xmas eve. Didn't work, so I went back to where it was purchased to exchange. That pen didn't work either. I had to go back a third time. This time I exchanged it for another brand because I'm sick of the quality of bloom. I was lucky to have discovered the defects immediately because I was able to return them. Unfortunately, I bought 2 Bloom Vape Batteries both of which stopped working with all Bloom cartridges. I had to buy a non-bloom brand battery just to use the bloom cartridges that wouldn’t work with the bloom battery. I have several bloom cartridges that don't work at all with bloom and non-bloom batteries. Some cartridges haven't even been opened yet, but I couldn't exchange any of these items because I didn't know they weren't working until the deadline to exchange had expired. I wasted so much money on bloom products all of which are defective. I contacted bloom multiple times, to no avail. NO ONE CARES TO REPLY.
We are so sorry to hear about your experience with your Bloom products and we send our sincere apologies for the inconvenience this has caused. Our team is already working quickly to fix these hardware issues on a whole. In the meantime, if you still have your defective products, we would love to help in arranging an exchange through your retailer. Please contact our support team so we may help you further, thank you. info@thebloombrand.com We sincerely apologize again for the trouble and hope to resolve the issues soon!
on December 21st, 2019
First hit you can immediately taste the quality. Very flavorful, and provides great effects after a few hits. Only downside is the oil is very thin, so the cartridges go very quickly. I had a Heavy Hitters 1G Live Resin cart last me 10 days, these will last me 4. Much better flavor and quality than the HH though. Price point is great as well.
Thank you for the feedback and support. We hope you have a chance to try our Bloom Live Resin soon! Cheers :)