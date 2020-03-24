SUZEEQLUVSU on December 28th, 2019

Horrible Customer Support. Do not purchase. I purchased a disposable pen on Xmas eve. Didn't work, so I went back to where it was purchased to exchange. That pen didn't work either. I had to go back a third time. This time I exchanged it for another brand because I'm sick of the quality of bloom. I was lucky to have discovered the defects immediately because I was able to return them. Unfortunately, I bought 2 Bloom Vape Batteries both of which stopped working with all Bloom cartridges. I had to buy a non-bloom brand battery just to use the bloom cartridges that wouldn’t work with the bloom battery. I have several bloom cartridges that don't work at all with bloom and non-bloom batteries. Some cartridges haven't even been opened yet, but I couldn't exchange any of these items because I didn't know they weren't working until the deadline to exchange had expired. I wasted so much money on bloom products all of which are defective. I contacted bloom multiple times, to no avail. NO ONE CARES TO REPLY.