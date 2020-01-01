 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Chocolope

by BLOOM
Chocolope

by BLOOM

BLOOM Cannabis Flower Chocolope

About this product

About this strain

Chocolope

Chocolope
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze to create their homage to the Chocolate strains of the 1980s. The hefty sativa buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

About this brand

Making every day a good one since 2014. Bloom is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, Bloom specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Bloom products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.