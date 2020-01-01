 Loading…

Treat - Dread Bread Pre-Roll 1g

by BLOOM BRANDS

BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - Dread Bread Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

An old-school hybrid with a balanced body high reported to leave users in a blissful state, distracting from aches and pains. Users also report Dread Bread to have energizing effects, making it the perfect strain to puff while playing outdoors or in between work outs. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+) indoor, premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high. Reported effect: euphoric, energized, relief.

BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

