Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
An old-school hybrid with a balanced body high reported to leave users in a blissful state, distracting from aches and pains. Users also report Dread Bread to have energizing effects, making it the perfect strain to puff while playing outdoors or in between work outs. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+) indoor, premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high. Reported effect: euphoric, energized, relief.
