  5. Treat - Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 1g

Treat - Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 1g

by BLOOM BRANDS

BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 1g
BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 1g

$9.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Indulge in a strain delicacy all the way from the cafes of Amsterdam. Dutch Treat is a sweet hybrid is known for its dense, sticky buds and soothing high. Euphoric, uplifted, relaxed. Treat Pre-rolls: individual pre-rolls with 1gram of indoor flower. Grown by Genesis Grow Corp. in Hollister, CA (known for Mad Cow and Cookies). 20%+ THC content, fresh terps, easy burn.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
Making every day a good one since 2014. BLOOM BRANDS is a cannabis lifestyle brand founded in Los Angeles, California. Created by cannabis aficionados, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in tasteful products that deliver a clean, consistent experience. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada! BLOOM BRANDS products do not contain any additives, PG, VG or Vitamin E Acetate.