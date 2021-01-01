 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Treat - El Chapo OG Pre-Roll 1g

Treat - El Chapo OG Pre-Roll 1g

by BLOOM BRANDS

Write a review
BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - El Chapo OG Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

1g - Indica Originating from CA, El Chapo OG offers dense buds, sticky trichomes, and potent effects. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high. Sourced from Genesis Grow. El Chapo OG has reported effects that leave users feeling relaxed, calm, and sleepy.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review