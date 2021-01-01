Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
Pickup 73.2 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1g - Indica Originating from CA, El Chapo OG offers dense buds, sticky trichomes, and potent effects. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high. Sourced from Genesis Grow. El Chapo OG has reported effects that leave users feeling relaxed, calm, and sleepy.
