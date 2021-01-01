Treat - GG4 Premium Pre-Roll 1g
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Your evening routine starts here. GG4 delivers potent, euphoric effects that help smokers kick back and chill. Rolled and ready for your ultimate relaxation. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!
